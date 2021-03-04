Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.65.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.