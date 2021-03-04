Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Insider Michael S. Gross Purchases 8,457 Shares

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

