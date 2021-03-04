Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Acquires $486,652.32 in Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $812.24 million, a P/E ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Solar Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

