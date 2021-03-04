Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.84

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 10640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.