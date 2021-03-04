SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.62

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 18372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.