Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snowflake stock traded down $23.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.03. 5,486,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,697. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

