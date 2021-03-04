Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.46. 7,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.