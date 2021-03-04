Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

NYSE SNAP opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Snap by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

