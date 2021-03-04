Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,769.71 ($23.12).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,832.30 ($23.94).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

