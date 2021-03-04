SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Head to Head Review

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SM Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SM Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 7 6 0 2.27

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.79, suggesting a potential downside of 56.53%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.37, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, suggesting that its share price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.13 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -32.52 Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.61 $681.07 million $1.62 11.53

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats SM Energy on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

