Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $37.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$21.51 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.