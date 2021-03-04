Skba Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

