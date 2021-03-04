Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Cummins stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.76. 11,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,156. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $265.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

