Skba Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,326. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

