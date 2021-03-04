Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.89 ($123.40).

ETR SIX2 opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.42.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

