SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $88,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.05. 9,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,147. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.