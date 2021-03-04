SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Posts Earnings Results

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%.

Shares of SBOW stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

