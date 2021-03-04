Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Up 71.3% in February

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the January 28th total of 974,800 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,033,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

