Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 81.7% in February

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 192,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

