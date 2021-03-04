Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.55 and traded as high as $50.98. Silicom shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 64,319 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.89.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.
About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.
