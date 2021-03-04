Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.55 and traded as high as $50.98. Silicom shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 64,319 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silicom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.