Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

