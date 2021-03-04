Sigma Planning Corp Sells 19,462 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $307.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

