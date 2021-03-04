Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $336.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

