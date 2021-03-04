Sigma Planning Corp Invests $310,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,523,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $26.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

