Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 9,073 Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

