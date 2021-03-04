Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000.

BDEC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

