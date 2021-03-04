Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Rises By 232.0%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the January 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ZLDAF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Zelira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

