Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 96.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XYF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.20% of X Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

