Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 46.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 77,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,768. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
