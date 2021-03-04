Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 46.1%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 77,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,768. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

