Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Declines By 40.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 28th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WJXFF. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WJXFF stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Wajax has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

