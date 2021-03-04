Short Interest in Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST) Expands By 88.9%

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Voice Assist stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Voice Assist has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Voice Assist Company Profile

