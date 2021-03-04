Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 56.6%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the January 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,894,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 714,407 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,413,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,393,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 649,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,046. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

