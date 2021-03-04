Short Interest in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Decreases By 36.7%

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIE opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viela Bio by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,377,000 after purchasing an additional 520,748 shares in the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIE. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.