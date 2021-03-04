Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Decreases By 43.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 28th total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UONEK opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

