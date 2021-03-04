Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Drops By 34.9%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 28th total of 850,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,107.8 days.

SMMCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $$10.74 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.