Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 173.6%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHECY traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.55. 58,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,019. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

