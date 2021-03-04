Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Declines By 76.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the January 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. 139,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,718. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.