Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Rises By 97.6%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 28th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SENY stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Sauer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

