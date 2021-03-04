Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Decreases By 44.5%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the January 28th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LRTNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,625. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRTNF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

