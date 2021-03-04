Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Drops By 66.7%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Plus500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plus500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

