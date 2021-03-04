Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 70.2%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the January 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSE JGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,259. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

