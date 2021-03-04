Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Drops By 56.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NTCO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,370. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 38.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

