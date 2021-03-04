Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 63.7%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MFCSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.