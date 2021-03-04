Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Declines By 64.1%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

