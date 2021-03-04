Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Declines By 64.1%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBTI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,972. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
