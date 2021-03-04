Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Increases By 261.7%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 261.7% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 72,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,670. Isodiol International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

