Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Increases By 242.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, an increase of 242.4% from the January 28th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

