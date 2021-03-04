Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Rises By 112.5%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

PYZ stock remained flat at $$78.73 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18.

