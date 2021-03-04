Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Rises By 88.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

IVREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IVREF stock remained flat at $$7.74 during trading hours on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

