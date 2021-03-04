Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Grows By 167.7%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 167.7% from the January 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFNNY traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

