Short Interest in Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Expands By 150.0%

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GWTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 399,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.